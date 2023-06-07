Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2,234.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 241,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,954,000 after purchasing an additional 230,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Acuity Brands by 2,530.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 123,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,948,000 after buying an additional 119,138 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,899,000 after buying an additional 100,408 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 170.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,761,000 after buying an additional 67,154 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI opened at $160.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.36. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.