Lake Street Capital Cuts Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Price Target to $2.00

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s previous close.

Quantum Trading Down 13.8 %

Shares of QMCO opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.56. Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quantum news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $29,369.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Quantum by 3,297.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,167 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

