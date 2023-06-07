Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Veeva Systems worth $43,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Raymond James raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.26.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

VEEV stock opened at $195.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.11.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,055,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.