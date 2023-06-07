Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 91,329 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Frontline Trading Up 1.1 %

Frontline Increases Dividend

Shares of FRO stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.19. Frontline plc has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Frontline’s payout ratio is 147.59%.

About Frontline

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

