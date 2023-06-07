Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Yext had a negative net margin of 16.45% and a negative return on equity of 46.29%. The company had revenue of $99.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Yext updated its Q2 guidance to $0.06-0.07 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.28-0.29 EPS.
Shares of YEXT opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.16.
YEXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday.
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.
