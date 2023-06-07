Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Yext had a negative net margin of 16.45% and a negative return on equity of 46.29%. The company had revenue of $99.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Yext updated its Q2 guidance to $0.06-0.07 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.28-0.29 EPS.

Shares of YEXT opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.16.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Yext by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yext by 252,950.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Yext by 1,139.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

