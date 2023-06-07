Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 396,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $101,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $270.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $365.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies Profile

Several analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.