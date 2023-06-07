Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 1,011.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 62,504 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $17.42.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently -139.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Get Rating)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.