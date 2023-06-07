Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 1,011.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -139.62%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

See Also

