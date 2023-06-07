1,165 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,165 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVN opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.42. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.