Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $72,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,165 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.53.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

