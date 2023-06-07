4,096 Shares in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Bancorp

In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,681.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Up 6.5 %

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LBAI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

About Lakeland Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Further Reading

