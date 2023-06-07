1,119 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $434,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $434,112.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

