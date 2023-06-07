Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $60,000 Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHVN. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($2.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

