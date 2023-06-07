Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $181.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.