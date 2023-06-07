Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $65,000 in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 84.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.10.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Bank of America lowered Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

