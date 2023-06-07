Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $62,000 Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 828 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAON. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 7.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AAON by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AAON by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in AAON by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $93.05 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $104.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average is $85.35.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $265.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.28 million. AAON had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

In other news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $148,856.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $148,856.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $48,908.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,812.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAON. CJS Securities downgraded AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

