Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 993 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in ICF International were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ICF International by 27.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ICF International during the second quarter worth $114,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International Stock Performance

ICFI stock opened at $119.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.90 and a 200-day moving average of $106.83. ICF International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.98 and a 12-month high of $121.28.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $483.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.96 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 3.39%. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

ICF International Profile

(Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.