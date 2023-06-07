Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after buying an additional 1,179,775 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in DISH Network by 1,303.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 684,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 636,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DISH Network by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,296,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,327,000 after purchasing an additional 472,256 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth $8,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DISH shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $12,440,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,832.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Further Reading

