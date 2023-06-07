1,026 Shares in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,026 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 18.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PATK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,259,975.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $685,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,709,204.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,403,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,975.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,925. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $75.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $77.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.56%.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

