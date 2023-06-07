Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $71,000 Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 142.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 2.2 %

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average is $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

HGV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.