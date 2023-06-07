Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 41,742.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 338.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $587.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.12.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $69.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNOB. StockNews.com began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Insider Activity at ConnectOne Bancorp

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 254,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $69,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 194,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,226.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,059.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,531 shares of company stock valued at $287,213 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of modern financial services. The firm offers commercial, commercial real estate, commercial construction, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.