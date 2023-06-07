Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $66,000 Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,602,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,774,000 after buying an additional 1,018,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,531,000 after purchasing an additional 44,127 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,216,000 after purchasing an additional 434,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3,642.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 935,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 910,681 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. StockNews.com upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

In other news, Director William Young acquired 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $201,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,700 shares in the company, valued at $265,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,555. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Young purchased 35,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $201,426.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,723. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 92,400 shares of company stock valued at $562,026. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 252.96% and a negative net margin of 122.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

