Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 1,076 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 142.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 43,692 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $4,634,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 40,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,323,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HGV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of HGV stock opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.04.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

