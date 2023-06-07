Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $101.98 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of AutoZone worth $101,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,475 shares of company stock valued at $86,386,159. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,321.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,581.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2,496.55. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,959.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $29.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,696.89.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.