Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,258 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $102,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS stock opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $89.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.