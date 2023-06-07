Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 138,536 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,536 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.13% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $103,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $47.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

