Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,115 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of Marriott International worth $106,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Marriott International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,484 shares of company stock worth $3,074,954. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAR stock opened at $180.90 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.27. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

