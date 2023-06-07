Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 39,624 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,624 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of Cintas worth $107,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $484.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $462.83 and a 200 day moving average of $451.19. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $486.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus increased their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.