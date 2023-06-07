The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,531 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Monster Beverage worth $29,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.97.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,252.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 184,285 shares of company stock worth $10,870,997 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $41.95 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

