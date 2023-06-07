The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $25.90 Million Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,876 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.01% of Varonis Systems worth $25,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,181,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,991,000 after acquiring an additional 903,819 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group increased its position in Varonis Systems by 32.0% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 3,185,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,485,000 after buying an additional 772,318 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,890,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $16,429,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,377,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,912,000 after buying an additional 530,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.