The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $27.45 Million Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,196,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,478 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.02% of PacWest Bancorp worth $27,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PACW. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,531,000 after buying an additional 729,761 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 528.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 527.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 134,997 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PACW opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $32.52.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is -0.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William J. Black purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP William J. Black bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C William Hosler bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 51,833 shares of company stock worth $1,089,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Articles

