Geode Capital Management LLC Has $135.95 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,060,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,576 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of East West Bancorp worth $135,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EWBC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $62.24.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,802. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,802. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Parker Shi purchased 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $200,473.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,473.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,642. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

