Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 527,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,970 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $28,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 253.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $162,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,961 shares of company stock worth $1,088,312. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Price Performance

NYSE ACA opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.51.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.16 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ACA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Arcosa Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.