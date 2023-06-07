Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,295,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,834 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.60% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $30,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 347,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after buying an additional 129,073 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 505,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 238,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 16,248 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.86 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 48.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

