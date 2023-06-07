The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $28.79 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.15% of Molina Healthcare worth $28,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $287.00 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

