BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys New Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,168 shares of company stock worth $14,799,601 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $146.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.51 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.