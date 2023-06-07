TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,325,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of TC Energy worth $133,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,492,000 after purchasing an additional 51,142 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in TC Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 772,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in TC Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in TC Energy by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on TRP. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

