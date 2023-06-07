Insider Buying: Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) CEO Purchases 26,000 Shares of Stock

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVXGet Rating) CEO Steven A. Shallcross acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $16,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Theriva Biologics Price Performance

Shares of TOVX opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Theriva Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theriva Biologics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Theriva Biologics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVXGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 116,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Theriva Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Theriva Biologics Company Profile

Theriva Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-020 and SYN-004. SYN-020 is intended to prevent the antibiotic-mediated microbiome damage, C.

