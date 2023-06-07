Insider Buying: Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) CEO Purchases 26,000 Shares of Stock

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Rating) CEO Steven A. Shallcross acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $16,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Theriva Biologics Price Performance
Shares of TOVX opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Theriva Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.50.
Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter.
Theriva Biologics Company Profile
Theriva Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-020 and SYN-004. SYN-020 is intended to prevent the antibiotic-mediated microbiome damage, C.
