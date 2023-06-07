Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 6,152 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 469.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,368,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,599,000 after buying an additional 164,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,452,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,111,000 after buying an additional 131,796 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,140,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after buying an additional 724,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 940,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after buying an additional 418,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Insider Activity

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer bought 75,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,960,519.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

