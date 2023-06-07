Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,962 Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,204,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,655 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,950,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,616,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Liberty Global by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,633,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,951,000 after acquiring an additional 609,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,223,000 after buying an additional 558,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.34.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

