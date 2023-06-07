Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 497,806 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 497,806 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Macerich were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Macerich during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Macerich stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.11. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -170.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

