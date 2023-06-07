Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at $468,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DT Midstream news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $400,005 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

