Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $50,000 in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 69,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54,071 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in H&R Block by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 48,660 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,138,000 after buying an additional 66,269 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, Director Richard A. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,254.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H&R Block Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have commented on HRB. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

NYSE HRB opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.28.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Stories

