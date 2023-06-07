Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 568 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other CubeSmart news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of CUBE opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $51.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.45%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

