Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in BlueRiver Acquisition by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,820,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,136,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 689,841 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 356.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 784,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 612,476 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 490,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 44,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 293,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlueRiver Acquisition alerts:

BlueRiver Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BLUA opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14.

About BlueRiver Acquisition

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.