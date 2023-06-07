Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 205 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 379.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $7,447,528.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,133,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $7,447,528.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,133,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,645 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $1,138,314.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,178 shares in the company, valued at $40,164,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,334 shares of company stock worth $69,468,814. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $228.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $239.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Articles

