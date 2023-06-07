Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $39,000 Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 58.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DBX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dropbox Stock Performance

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $219,304.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,015.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $219,304.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,015.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $50,246.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,828.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,055. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

