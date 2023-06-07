Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in Erasca by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 7,264,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after buying an additional 1,383,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Erasca by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,601,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after buying an additional 575,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Erasca by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,787,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,345,000 after buying an additional 535,420 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,710,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,143,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,316,000 after purchasing an additional 77,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Erasca news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim bought 100,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,296,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,961,253.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 100,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,296,216 shares in the company, valued at $51,961,253.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander W. Casdin purchased 20,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 463,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,568.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Erasca stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. Erasca, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERAS. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Erasca from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Erasca from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

