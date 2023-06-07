Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $37,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 92.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.03. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $46.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -19.04%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also

