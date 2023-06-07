Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 1,269 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 11,536.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Instruments news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,944,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Instruments Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

National Instruments stock opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.20. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.56%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Further Reading

